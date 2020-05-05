Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Wishes for 'Jadu' to Come Back, Actor Reacts

Current times have been tough; to face a pandemic for such a long time has been taking a toll on everyone’s life. At such times, many of us are left wishing for a swish of the magic wand or a snap of a powerful alien that will end the crisis.

Looks like we are not alone, even Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan wishes for alien intervention. And who is this being? None other than Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadu.

In the 2003 science-fiction drama, Jadu comes on earth and gives Rohit Mehra (played by Hrithik) special powers. The movie starred Priety Zinta opposite Hrithik and was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

It went on to become the first film in Roshan’s sci-fi trilogy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 65-year-old fitness enthusiast wrote, “#Dear Jadu, we all miss you, we need you... please come back”.

With the earnest appeal, Pinkie also shared some stills from the movie featuring the goofball friendly alien Jadu.

Hrithik not only liked the post but also expressed his amusement in the comments.



He wrote, “Hahahaha” followed by heart emoticon.

Several netizens agreed that Jadu would be able to ease out problems today. One said, “So true mam. Woh hota to virus chala jata” (the virus would have perished if Jadu was here).

Another user wrote, “We need Jadu ka jaadu with the great scientist Rohit Mehra”.