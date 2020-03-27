Hrithik Roshan's New Coronavirus Awareness Video is a Wake up Call for Erring Elders

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness about the coronavrius spread in the country. After posting an adorable image with his pet dog Zane while he worked out inside his home, Hrithik has now turned his attention towards his 'young friends' as he appeals to kids in a new awareness video to make elders understand the importance of social distancing and the need to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing young kids, Hrithik says in the video, "Hello kids, today I need your help. I really, really need your help. I feel that you guys can only do something now to defeat coronavirus. There are some elders who are mature just for namesake. We'll have to wake these elders up and defeat coronavirus."

He adds, "We will have to make elders understand that in order to fight the coronavirus, there is no bravery in stepping out of the house. We will have to stay home and fight. We will have to presevere by remaining indoors. I know there are some elders who don't listen to anyone, but they will listen to you when you will tell them that if they care about you and the family they ought to understand the importance of social distancing and the need to follow all rules."

He winds up the video message saying, "Kids, you will also take care of yourselves. We will all have to come together in this. We will have to wake up erring elders and will have to defeat coronavirus."

Hrithik has also forward to fund relief work to fight coronavirus. The War star said that he has procured N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and caretakers.

