Hrithik Roshan's New Instagram Post is The Monday Motivation We Need
Hrithik Roshan posted a photo on Instagram saying that it reminds him of the wonder he had as a child, and the immense hope he had against the odds.
Hrithik Roshan posted a photo on Instagram saying that it reminds him of the wonder he had as a child, and the immense hope he had against the odds.
Hrithik Roshan tried to drive away all the Monday blues with a motivating caption for an Instagram post. The charged up note mentioned how he was thankful of who took his picture in the post, which also reminded him of keeping his ‘wonder and hope' alive.
His post read, “What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds. Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives. If you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on, you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive. 🙏🏻 needed that today.”
View this post on Instagram
. What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child , reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds . Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives . If you walk in with fear and anger , you will find fear and anger , go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on , you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive . 🙏🏻 needed that today
Hrithik recently completed 20 years of the release of his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. On the occasion, he had shared a picture of his character Rohit with Kabir from his 2019 blockbuster War. His earlier release Super 30 also garnered his lots of praises and appreciation for playing the Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar.
The actor will also appear in the fourth part of the Krrish franchise. The movie is expected to release on Christmas 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Beats Kyrgios in 4 Sets, Through to Quarters
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch