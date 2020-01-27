Hrithik Roshan's New Instagram Post is The Monday Motivation We Need

Hrithik Roshan tried to drive away all the Monday blues with a motivating caption for an Instagram post. The charged up note mentioned how he was thankful of who took his picture in the post, which also reminded him of keeping his ‘wonder and hope' alive.

His post read, “What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds. Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives. If you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on, you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive. 🙏🏻 needed that today.”

Hrithik recently completed 20 years of the release of his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. On the occasion, he had shared a picture of his character Rohit with Kabir from his 2019 blockbuster War. His earlier release Super 30 also garnered his lots of praises and appreciation for playing the Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar.

The actor will also appear in the fourth part of the Krrish franchise. The movie is expected to release on Christmas 2020.

