1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's New Workout Video Leaves Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh Impressed

Hrithik Roshan had shed weight for his role in a film inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, titled 'Super 30.'

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan's New Workout Video Leaves Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh Impressed
Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
If you have seen pictures of Hrithik Roshan from his upcoming film inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, the physical transformation that he has undergone for the role would not have gone amiss. Hrithik, who is otherwise looked up to for his toned and muscular physique, shed weight for playing the lead in Super 30.

Hrithik Transforms for Super 30

However, post the completion of shoot for Super 30, Hrithik hit the gym again to get back in the shape he is adored for. He took to Instagram and shared a video of his work-out regime, while captioning it, "Never imagined the way back would be so challenging. Steady now."



The video was viewed by fans of the actor within no time and the comments section was flooded with loving and inspirational notes. What stood out amidst the flurry of remarks were those of Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Tiger wrote, "back and better than ever! #Beastmode," while Ranveer asked which song was playing in the background that got Hrithik pumped up for his 'hard vibes.' Ranveer wrote, "Whats that soundtrack HRX hard vibes."

After Hrithik's Super 30, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's yet untitled film with Tiger. The film is speculated to be an out-and-out action film and will release on October 2, 2019.

About Super 30, it was revealed earlier that the film will release without a director's credit since Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. After allegations surfaced against Bahl, he was removed from the prjoect and Anurag Kashyap was brought in to complete the film. Super 30 will release on July 26.

