1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan's Response to Fan Asking if He's Smoking Cigarette in a Pic with His Sons

Hrithik Roshan's Response to Fan Asking if He's Smoking Cigarette in a Pic with His Sons

Recently, Sussanne Khan took to her social media to share a candid image, featuring Hrithik with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Recently, Sussanne Khan took to her social media to share a candid image, featuring Hrithik with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The snapshot shows the young boys looking out from their balcony as the doting father looks on.

Days after, a user tweeted the picture asking if the actor is smoking a cigarette with his sons. "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,” she wrote.

Responding to the same, the actor tweeted, “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.”

Sussanne is temporarily living with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan at his Juhu residence to stay with their two sons during the lockdown. She has set up her work station at Hrithik's house, which comes with a fantastic view of the sea.

In an earlier post she had written that she "shouldn't get used to the view" but looks like she's making the most of it.

"My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to," she said.

