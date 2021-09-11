Hrithik Roshan's Rugged New Look Has the Internet's Heart, See Pics

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Saturday to share two black and white pictures of himself. In the pictures, the actor can be seen looking away from the camera. He has sported a black t-shirt. “Look away look number 21. Look away look number 22. In your face 👊 (sic), he wrote alongside the pictures and used hashtag “practice makes perfect" in the caption.

In an earlier post, the actor shared another monochrome picture of himself where he flaunted his biceps. Dressed in comfy gym wear, the actor was seen sporting a beard as he posed for the camera.

Captioning the picture Hrithik exuded his witty charm as he wrote, “Bolo Bollywood bicep ki jai.” The picture certainly received the attention of Bollywood as well as fans. Reacting to the picture, Hrithik’s co-star from the 2019 movie War Tiger Shroff commented with a fire and a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Kadak (solid).”

On the work front, Hrithik, along with Deepika Padukone, is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here