Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Bonds With His Sons And Family, She Calls It 'Bestest Sunday'

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Saba Azad was seen spending time with his family on Sunday. In pictures shared by Hrithik’s actor Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, along with other members of their family members were seen posing for a happy family picture together. The family seems to have come together for lunch. Rajesh shared a picture of a South Indian meal spread on a banana leaf.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the music composer wrote, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Agreeing with him, Hrithik took to the comments section and wrote, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Saba too dropped a comment on the post. She described it as ‘Bestest Sunday.’

Although the couple is yet to make their relationship official, it seems like Saba shared a close bond with Hrithik’s family. Previously, Saba was seen bonding with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan as well. Earlier this month, Sussanne revealed she had attended a concert hosted by Saba and her musical partner, former boyfriend Imaad Shah for a gig.

Sussanne shared a picture of Saba and Imaad performing together and showered Saba with love. “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first spotted together last month holding hands after their dinner date, sparking rumours of their relationship. The dating rumoured were fuelled after they were spotted again having dinner together. A source told Mid-Day that Hrithik had kept the relationship under tight wrap for months. Those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

