Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Has Cute Nickname for His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan has been in the headlines ever since his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad surfaced on the internet. The duo was spotted a bunch of times post their dinner dates in the city. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan may have parted ways, but they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. The former couple continues to co-parent their kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. And now we see that Sussanne is also fond of Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, and the two have allotted nicknames to each other. On Thursday, Saba shared a video of herself from a screen test for which she turned into a tomboy.

Expressing how much she loves screen tests, Saba wrote that she never understands why people don’t like them. She said that for her, it’s the most enjoyable way to keep her craft sharp – “What’s better than being able to inhabit a new character every day and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head, I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun,” she concluded the post.

Advertisement

Fans were totally smitten by Saba’s antics and looks like Sussanne is also one of them. The interior and fashion designer dropped a comment on her post, which read, “Soooo radddddd lovvve this." Saba was also quick enough to reply, her comment read, “Thanks my sooz." Well, Hrithik was, too, impressed with Saba’s transformation. He commented, “Woah … ha. I like.” Rumours of Saba and Hrithik dating started when the latter was spotted leaving hand in hand with a girl from a restaurant. Hours later, it was revealed that she was no one but Saba.

On the work front, while Saba has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Hrithik has two pick projects in the pipeline. He will feature in ‘Vikram Vedha’ along with Saif Ali Khan and the actor also has ‘Fighter’ co-starring Deepika Padukone in the making.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.