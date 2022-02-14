Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Reunites With Ex Imaad Shah For Performance; Sussanne Khan Attends

On Sunday evening, Saba Azad was seen performing with her reported ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah as part of their group Madboy/Mink. Saba, who is rumoured to be dating Hrithik Roshan, was seen bringing the house down with Imaad at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai. Turns out, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was attending the live performance.

Sussanne took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which Saba was seen singing while Imaad stood beside her with a guitar in his hand. Sussanne was mighty impressed with her performance. “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

While it isn’t clear how long it has been since Saba and Sussanne turned friends, two ladies follow each other on Instagram for a while now. Although the friendship, Sussanne has not commented on Hrithik’s relationship with Saba yet. For that matter, even Saba and Hrithik have left fans in the midair about their relationship.

They were first spotted last month after their dinner date, sparking rumours of their relationship. They were spotted holding hands as well. They fuelled dating rumours with their second appearance. Following this, ETimes reached out to Saba hoping for a comment. However, Saba refused to give a quote. A source then told Mid-Day that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

Before Hrithik, Saba was dating her Imaad. The actress and Naseeruddin Shah’s son were together for years but they allegedly separated in 2020.

