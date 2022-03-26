Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Cute Instagram Post

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seem to be going public with their relationship. The actors sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted on a dinner date together. They’ve fuelled dating rumours after Saba was spotted spending time with Hrithik’s family and bonding with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. While the couple is yet to make an official statement about their relationship, Hrithik had previously hinted that they are romantically involved after he gave his rumoured ladylove a shoutout on Instagram.

Now, Saba seems to be going public about their relationship as well. The actress-singer on Saturday had shared a video of a concert that she was a part of with her musical partner and now-ex boyfriend Imaad Shah. Saba gave a glimpse of the venue they were performing at and invited fans to attend. “Sunburnt and ready," she said, before adding, “We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening (Madboy Mink) fo on at 6 pm." Saba then added, “Come dance with us Pune."

Hrithik shared the video on his Instagram Stories and gave his rumoured girlfriend a huge shoutout. “Kill it you insanely amazing woman," he wrote before he added, “Wish I was there for this one." Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Saba replied, “Wish you was here too my cute 🙂 (sic)". So, it’s official then? We think so!

While we hope that Hrithik and Saba finally spill the beans on how they met and fell head over heels for each other, a source told India Today a few weeks ago that the couple is going strong and that everyone in Hrithik’s family has given Saba their seal of approval.

“Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work." The grapevine added, “Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

