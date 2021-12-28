Hrithik Roshan's Shirtless Selfie Leaves Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Karan Johar Awestruck

One of the most popular actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has unparalleled charisma and talent. After more than two decades in the film industry, the actor enjoys a massive fanbase that also includes some of the most renowned Bollywood stars. For his divine looks, Hrithik has been given the name ‘Greek God Of Bollywood’ by his admirers. By sharing one stunning sun-kissed selfie on Instagram, the actor sent the temperatures soaring.

The 47-year-old is posing shirtless in the photo, seemingly enjoying some time in the pool. To amp up the look, all he did was put on a cap and look into the lens with his dreamy, green eyes. The cap reads ‘Caliente’ which in Spanish means - hot. Among the list of dazed spectators were Shibani Dandekar, Piyush Bhagat, and Karan Johar. Zoya Akhtar, who directed Hrithik in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, dropped a comment, “Muy Caliente baby,” means ‘very hot.’ Bollywood stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania, who could not agree more with Zoya, wrote in a comment, “Caliente and how,” followed by red heart and fire icon.

Every once in a while, Hrithik sends his fans’ hearts fluttering with jaw-dropping photos of himself flaunting his perfectly toned physique. Here is a preview:

On the professional front, Hrithik’s upcoming film fighter saw a major development. The makers of the film roped in Anil Kapoor to play an important role. The Sidharth Anand directorial stars Deepika Padukone opposite Hrithik. On the occasion of Anil’s 65th birthday, a few days ago, Hrithik made an announcement on social media. “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

Hrithik’s last film outing was the 2019’sWar. He is next working on the remake of Vikram Vedha which will also star Saif Ali Khan in the main role.

