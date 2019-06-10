Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Kept Under Medical Observation Following Health Concerns: Report
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder, a condition that is characterised by extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan
While Hrithik Roshan is busy promoting Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial Super 30, his sister Suniana has been kept under medical observation following her deteriorating health and condition, says a report in TimesofIndia.com. Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder and is under observation of the medical staff.
The report adds that Sunaina's condition had worsened over the past few days, following which she has been kept under critical watch for 24 hours. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).
DNA reports that in 2017 Sunaina spoke about her weight loss journey using several platforms and even how her family has been proud of her as she braved the medical problems. Sunaina is also a cancer survivor and she shared about how she even overcame depression earlier.
In a column she had written, as quoted by dnaindia.com, "My family has always been by my side through everything, but first, you need to make up your mind to fight and overcome the difficulties. Nobody can really help you but yourself."
She further added, "Life is beautiful so why to waste it in tears. When your problems become too much for you, just tune into another channel which is airing a happy version of what's happening."
