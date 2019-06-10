Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Kept Under Medical Observation Following Health Concerns: Report

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder, a condition that is characterised by extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Kept Under Medical Observation Following Health Concerns: Report
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan
Loading...

While Hrithik Roshan is busy promoting Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial Super 30, his sister Suniana has been kept under medical observation following her deteriorating health and condition, says a report in TimesofIndia.com. Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder and is under observation of the medical staff.

The report adds that Sunaina's condition had worsened over the past few days, following which she has been kept under critical watch for 24 hours. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

DNA reports that in 2017 Sunaina spoke about her weight loss journey using several platforms and even how her family has been proud of her as she braved the medical problems. Sunaina is also a cancer survivor and she shared about how she even overcame depression earlier.

Read: Hrithik Roshan is Proud of Sister Sunaina Roshan's Transformation

In a column she had written, as quoted by dnaindia.com, "My family has always been by my side through everything, but first, you need to make up your mind to fight and overcome the difficulties. Nobody can really help you but yourself."

She further added, "Life is beautiful so why to waste it in tears. When your problems become too much for you, just tune into another channel which is airing a happy version of what's happening."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram