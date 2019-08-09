In Pics: Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Visits Actor's Residence After Grandfather's Death

Veteran director and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several friends and fellow colleagues from the film fraternity later visited Hrithik's residence to offer their condolences.

Among them, one was Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, who is currently not on talking terms with the Roshans. Sunaina visited her family home just a few hours after her grandfather's cremation.

Sunaina was photographed being driven in to the Roshan residence and the paparazzi could barely catch a few glimpses of her. In June, Sunaina claimed she was subjected to physical abuse by the Roshans for allegedly being in a relationship with a "Muslim guy".

Sunaina had also tweeted that she "was living in a hell" and that her family was making her life "unbearable". She also claimed that actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were trying to help her get justice.

When asked about the same, Hrithik recently told Hindustan Times, "Religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now."

Hrithik also said that it was "an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family".

"In didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases," the actor said.

