Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues

Do I look critically ill ..... pic.twitter.com/zI1kJJQsMy — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 10, 2019

Sunday thought .....didn’t know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime ..... — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

A few days back it was reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been kept under medical observation following her deteriorating health and condition. A report in TimesofIndia.com said that Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder and is under observation of the medical staff. The daughter of Rakesh Roshan has now dismissed the reports, saying that she wasn't in the hospital, rather, she was partying with friends.Sunaina has reportedly told Pinkvilla , "I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home."She also put up a tweet with a photo of her with her dog at home, with the caption, "Do I look critically ill..."Sunaina also said that she doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder and wasn't under treatment for it. She said that being angry and short-tempered do not make one a patient of bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. "I am physically and mentally completely fine... I wouldn't have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn't okay," Sunaina added.With that she hints that all is not well in her life, though, something she had also referred to in a cryptic tweet on Sunday.Sunaina has been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days, before she went back home to stay in the same building as her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. "While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live," she said.On being probed further, Sunaina said, "It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."