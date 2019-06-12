Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues

Sunaina Roshan has rubbished reports that she suffers from bipolar disorder and was under treatment for it. But she is going through some trouble at home.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan
Loading...
A few days back it was reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been kept under medical observation following her deteriorating health and condition. A report in TimesofIndia.com said that Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder and is under observation of the medical staff. The daughter of Rakesh Roshan has now dismissed the reports, saying that she wasn't in the hospital, rather, she was partying with friends.

Sunaina has reportedly told Pinkvilla, "I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home."

She also put up a tweet with a photo of her with her dog at home, with the caption, "Do I look critically ill..."




Sunaina also said that she doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder and wasn't under treatment for it. She said that being angry and short-tempered do not make one a patient of bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. "I am physically and mentally completely fine... I wouldn't have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn't okay," Sunaina added.

With that she hints that all is not well in her life, though, something she had also referred to in a cryptic tweet on Sunday.




Sunaina has been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days, before she went back home to stay in the same building as her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. "While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live," she said.

On being probed further, Sunaina said, "It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram