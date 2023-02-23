CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hrithik Roshan's Stunt Double From Vikram Vedha Reminds Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 13:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Hrithik Roshan with his Vikram Vedha stunt double Mansoor Ali Khan.

A photo of stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan posing with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Vikram Vedha has taken fans by surprise due to his resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Hrithik Roshan is known for his suave style and sleek dance moves. But the actor had a complete image makeover with the film Vikram Vedha, donning a rugged, never-seen-before avatar in his last release, Vikram Vedha. The actor played the role of a gangster in the south remake, with long locks and a rough-hewn look.

Recently, a paparazzo handle shared a photo of the actor from the sets of the film, posing with the person who played his stunt double. The stuntman, named Mansoor Ali Khan, is seen posing with Hrithik in identical black shirts and trousers as they filmed for Vikram Vedha.

But what caught the netizens attention wasn’t Mansoor’s resemblance with Hrithik in the film. They commented that the stuntman reminded them of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans could not get over Mansoor’s uncanny resemblance to Sushant, and flooded the comments section of the post with comments about the late actor, who passed away in 2020.

One fan commented, “Oh my God, replica of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput)." Another one wrote, “Mujhe sushant laga pehle." Another fan commented, “The fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is Mansoor, Sushant’s character’s name from Kedarnath (2018)!" One more commented, “He looks like sushant singh rajput."

Take a look:

The photo was originally posted by Mansoor on Instagram last month as he wished Hrithik on his birthday. “Happy Birthday bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are a super star with pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving person. You always appreciate and respect others talent!! Also a super friendly human…" Even then, a person had pointed out his resemblance with Sushant. “Yeh toh Sushant hai bhai (brother, this is Sushant)," a user had commented on his post at the time.

