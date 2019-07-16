Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made Tax-Free in Bihar, Actor Tweets 'This is Amazing'

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of the society.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made Tax-Free in Bihar, Actor Tweets 'This is Amazing'
Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'Super 30'.
Loading...

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society.

Anand, who had launched the Super 30 programme for underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants, shared the news on social media on Monday.

"Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumarji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modiji making 'Super 30' tax-free. It will help more and more people see the film @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30," Anand tweeted.

Replying to Anand's post, Hrithik tweeted, "This is amazing Anand Sir... thank you CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for this."

Hrithik's film opened to decent numbers at the box office on past Friday. The film started its box office run with Rs 11.83 crore on Day 1. It showed a growth spurt on Saturday by earning almost double of Day 1, bringing the total up to Rs 30 crore. On the third day of its release, the film continued its winning streak at the box office by earning Rs 20.7 crore. After Sunday's collection, Super 30's box office total is now Rs 50 crore.

While Hrithik is being mostly lauded for playing Anand in the film, his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava are also being praised for their performances.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram