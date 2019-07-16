Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made Tax-Free in Bihar, Actor Tweets 'This is Amazing'
Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of the society.
Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'Super 30'.
Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film.
Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society.
Anand, who had launched the Super 30 programme for underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants, shared the news on social media on Monday.
"Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumarji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modiji making 'Super 30' tax-free. It will help more and more people see the film @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30," Anand tweeted.
Replying to Anand's post, Hrithik tweeted, "This is amazing Anand Sir... thank you CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for this."
This is amazing Anand Sir 😊 thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019
Hrithik's film opened to decent numbers at the box office on past Friday. The film started its box office run with Rs 11.83 crore on Day 1. It showed a growth spurt on Saturday by earning almost double of Day 1, bringing the total up to Rs 30 crore. On the third day of its release, the film continued its winning streak at the box office by earning Rs 20.7 crore. After Sunday's collection, Super 30's box office total is now Rs 50 crore.
While Hrithik is being mostly lauded for playing Anand in the film, his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava are also being praised for their performances.
