English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
According to a report, the makers of the film have decided to not treat it as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds.
Hrithik Roshan along with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. (Facebook photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The biopic of Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has landed in trouble after the mathematician was accused of making misleading claims about his organisation.
According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have decided to not treat the film as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds. A source involved with the movie said since it was in the post-production stage, the filmmakers were considering removing all references to Kumar.
The mathematician found himself at the centre of a controversy when some former students accused him of fudging the results of the institute. They accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Kumar had previously said that 26 of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified but the former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the exam.
They also alleged that many candidates who wanted to enrol for the Super 30 classes were taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they were expected to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee. Some reports said Kumar made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.
As the controversy erupted, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Kumar, tweeting that the mathematician was a victim of “propaganda”.
Also Watch
According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have decided to not treat the film as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds. A source involved with the movie said since it was in the post-production stage, the filmmakers were considering removing all references to Kumar.
The mathematician found himself at the centre of a controversy when some former students accused him of fudging the results of the institute. They accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Kumar had previously said that 26 of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified but the former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the exam.
They also alleged that many candidates who wanted to enrol for the Super 30 classes were taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they were expected to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee. Some reports said Kumar made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.
As the controversy erupted, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Kumar, tweeting that the mathematician was a victim of “propaganda”.
An onslaught of propaganda is being run in media influenced by feudal mindset to discredit & defame Anand Kumar.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 29 July 2018
Just because feudal can’t see a successful mentor frm an Extremely backward class empowering & educating underprivileged & a Bollywood movie being made honouring him
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...