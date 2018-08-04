GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar

According to a report, the makers of the film have decided to not treat it as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan along with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. (Facebook photo)
New Delhi: The biopic of Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has landed in trouble after the mathematician was accused of making misleading claims about his organisation.

According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have decided to not treat the film as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds. A source involved with the movie said since it was in the post-production stage, the filmmakers were considering removing all references to Kumar.

The mathematician found himself at the centre of a controversy when some former students accused him of fudging the results of the institute. They accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Kumar had previously said that 26 of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified but the former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the exam.

They also alleged that many candidates who wanted to enrol for the Super 30 classes were taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they were expected to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee. Some reports said Kumar made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.

As the controversy erupted, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Kumar, tweeting that the mathematician was a victim of “propaganda”.




