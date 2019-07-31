Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Now Tax Free in Maharashtra

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, has been declared tax free in Maharashtra. The film was earlier declared tax free in Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Thanking the Maharashtra government, Anand tweeted: "It felt very good when Maharashtra CM, Hon'ble Devendra Fadnavis, congratulated me for the film ï¿½Super 30' during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. "

Hrithik , who plays Anand in the film, also thanked Chief Minister Fadnavis.

"With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavisji for not just appreciating our film 'Super 30', but also declaring the film tax free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour," Hrithik tweeted.

With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri @SMungantiwar Ji and @Dev_Fadnavis Ji for not just appreciating our film Super 30 but also declaring the film Tax Free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour🙏🏻 https://t.co/X6pq0qfRAP pic.twitter.com/mGBudzuCDt — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 30, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film released on July 12.

