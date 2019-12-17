Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to Get Hollywood Remake?

According to latest reports, a Hollywood studio has shown interest in taking up 'Super 30' for a remake. Read in detail below.

News18.com

December 17, 2019
Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to Get Hollywood Remake?
Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'Super 30'.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 may soon get an official Hollywood remake, reports suggest.

According to a report in Asian Age, a trade source said, “Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally. A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalised after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the Bollywood movie was produced by Reliance Entertainment. A Hollywood studio that works closely with the Indian production company has shown interest in working on the remake.

According to another report top Hollywood production company agents have held a special meeting with Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance entertainment, and the company that produced it on the recent Singapore and US tour. The same was confirmed the company’s highly placed sources.

Super 30 was based on Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician who ran a Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants from Patna and taught them free of charge. Hrithik's portrayal garnered him critical appreciation and also features in the ten highest grossing Bollywood films of 2019.

