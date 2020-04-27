Hrithik Roshan's This Throwback Picture From The Sets Of Fiza Is A Treasure To Fans

Hrithik Roshan has sent fans into a tizzy with his throwback picture from the sets of Fiza. After making an impressive debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, Hrithik's sophomore film was Fiza, which starred him as Karisma Kapoor’s character's younger brother who turns to terrorism.

Film's director shared the photograph on Twitter, writing, “PIYA HAJI ALI.. was first day of shoot with HRITHIK ROSHAN as AMAAN in FIZA, now streaming on NETFLIX. Do have a look." (sic) The sepia-toned photo shows Hrithik posing for the camera with other crew members.

Retweeting the picture, the Super 30 actor wrote, "Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set"

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently self-isolating with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik so that the kids can be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently share posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.