Hrithik Roshan’s Throwback Video is a Motivation Booster Amid Pandemic

Hrithik Roshan rules the hearts of Indian audiences with his charming looks and brilliant acting skills. Before carving a niche in the industry, the actor fought fears and overcame insecurities to establish himself as a star. Recently, Hrithik’s old video posted way back in 2018 has accelerated and is doing rounds on the internet. The motivational video exploring the idea of conquering one's fears to achieve something big in life is a morale booster during this tough time.

The black and white video features Hrithik engaged in a self-written monologue with a black backdrop. Through the video, the actor talks about how one needs to overcome his fears in order to accomplish something exceptional in life. Citing his example of dealing with his insecurity of having six fingers to become an actor, Hrithik pounders the idea of conquering fears that deter one from succeeding in life. He talks about how fear takes advantage of one's shortcomings and pain associated with it. But one must muster courage and defeat the lingering self-doubts by horning talent and turning insecurities to assets to fulfill dreams.

The motivational video saying Dar Se Mat Dar seems to be a ray of hope in the most distressing times when people are surrounded by uncertainty.

Recently, the actor came forward in the fight against coronavirus and donated $15000 towards an international fundraiser providing Covid-19 relief in the nation.

On the work front, the actor recently surprised his fans by releasing the teaser of his upcoming venture Fighter. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand. With Hrithik starring opposite Deepika Padukone, the movie will introduce a fresh pair on the silver screen. It is the third time that Hrithik and Siddharth have collaborated. Earlier, the duo worked together on Bang Bang and War. The movie is set to release in September this year.

