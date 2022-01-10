Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha First Look Compared to Vijay Sethupathi's Original; Saina Nehwal Reacts to Siddharth's Tweet

As promised, the first look of Hrithik Roshan from Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil crime thriller of the same name, has been revealed. The image was unveiled by the producers, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, to mark the actor’s birthday. The remake also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha First Look Compared to Vijay Sethupathi’s Original, Reminds Fans of Agneepath

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal responded to the comments made on her by actor Siddharth. The latter has been facing flak from netizens for his ‘sexist’, ‘derogatory’ Tweet. Talking to News18.com, she said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Reacts to Siddharth’s ‘Sexist’ Tweet: ‘He Can Express Himself With Better Words’ | Exclusive

Joining the long list of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus are actors Shobana and Kushboo. The former, who is also a Bharatnatyam dancer, took to social media to inform that she has contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. Omicron is the latest variant of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and has been spreading rapidly.

Also Read: Actors Shobana and Kushboo Test Positive for Covid-19

Two years ago, when V and Jungkook came together to bring the curtains down on their performance of Home at the KBS Gayo Daechukje 2019, no one anticipated Taekook fandom would need emotional support following the act. That performance is just one of the many times that Taekook has proved why they bring the house (or rather the internet) down with their performance.

Also Read: BTS: 8 Reasons Why ARMYs Love Members V And Jungkook aka Taekook Together

Urfi Javed is making it loud and clear that she isn’t Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. The actor, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT last year, stepped out wearing a white T-shirt with the message ‘not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’ printed on it. She paired the shirt with a pair of black pants.

Also Read: Urfi Javed Wears ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’ T-Shirt, Carries Bhagavad Gita To Airport. Watch

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.