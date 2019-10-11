Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is unstoppable at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking records each day. This time, it targeted Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan in the tussle to collect more money during an extended weekend.

War has earned Rs 238.35 crore in its first nine days, a couple of crores more than Salman’s film, which registered a business of Rs 229.16 crore in same time. However, even this spectacular performance was not enough to surpass Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which minted Rs 247 crore in initial seven days of its release.

One can’t ignore War’s achievement just on that account though. While Baahubali was an established franchise with a pan-India appeal, War didn’t have any credit before hitting theatres.

#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the Hindi films which collected more than Rs 200 crore in the first weekend, including extended weekends. The five films to feature in the list are Sultan, Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and War.

Among the films released this year, War is hardly facing any competition from anywhere. Even superhits like Bharat and Kabir Singh are nowhere close to War in terms of money earned.

At this rate, War may soon become Rs 300 crore film, and that will make it a strong contender for the highest-grossing film of the year two months in advance.

