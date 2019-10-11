Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore

Among the films released this year, War is hardly facing any competition from anywhere. Even superhits like Bharat and Kabir Singh are nowhere close to War in terms of money earned.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is unstoppable at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking records each day. This time, it targeted Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan in the tussle to collect more money during an extended weekend.

War has earned Rs 238.35 crore in its first nine days, a couple of crores more than Salman’s film, which registered a business of Rs 229.16 crore in same time. However, even this spectacular performance was not enough to surpass Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which minted Rs 247 crore in initial seven days of its release.

One can’t ignore War’s achievement just on that account though. While Baahubali was an established franchise with a pan-India appeal, War didn’t have any credit before hitting theatres.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the Hindi films which collected more than Rs 200 crore in the first weekend, including extended weekends. The five films to feature in the list are Sultan, Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and War.

Among the films released this year, War is hardly facing any competition from anywhere. Even superhits like Bharat and Kabir Singh are nowhere close to War in terms of money earned.

At this rate, War may soon become Rs 300 crore film, and that will make it a strong contender for the highest-grossing film of the year two months in advance.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram