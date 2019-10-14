Hrithik Roshan's War Becomes 11th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, to Surpass Kabir Singh Soon

War has just finished its second weekend at the box office, and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer has already become the 11th highest grossing Hindi film. Displacing Uri: The Surgical Strike, the action blockbuster has collected a total of Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days. And that box office number has already placed it ahead of several other all-time hit films.

War's box office run is far from over, so it's clear that the film will be smashing more records. While it has already taken the place of Vicky Kaushal's Uri on the highest grossing Hindi films list, it's heading for Kabir Singh's position next. The Shahid Kapoor film is on the 10th position on the list with a collection of Rs 278.25 crore.

#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

Besides becoming the 11th highest grossing Hindi film, the Siddharth Anand directorial is also now the fourth highest grossing film for the production house Yash Raj Films, after Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3. Sultan and Dhoom 3 are also on the the highest grossing Hindi films list.

War has already broken several other box office records. Releasing on October 2, it became the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It was also the fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and had the highest opening weekend of 2019.

Read: War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.