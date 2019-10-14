Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's War Becomes 11th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, to Surpass Kabir Singh Soon

War has managed to earn Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days of its box office run. The film has displaced Uri: The Surgical Strike on the highest grossing Hindi films list.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's War Becomes 11th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, to Surpass Kabir Singh Soon
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.

War has just finished its second weekend at the box office, and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer has already become the 11th highest grossing Hindi film. Displacing Uri: The Surgical Strike, the action blockbuster has collected a total of Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days. And that box office number has already placed it ahead of several other all-time hit films.

War's box office run is far from over, so it's clear that the film will be smashing more records. While it has already taken the place of Vicky Kaushal's Uri on the highest grossing Hindi films list, it's heading for Kabir Singh's position next. The Shahid Kapoor film is on the 10th position on the list with a collection of Rs 278.25 crore.

Besides becoming the 11th highest grossing Hindi film, the Siddharth Anand directorial is also now the fourth highest grossing film for the production house Yash Raj Films, after Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3. Sultan and Dhoom 3 are also on the the highest grossing Hindi films list.

War has already broken several other box office records. Releasing on October 2, it became the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It was also the fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and had the highest opening weekend of 2019.

Read: War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram