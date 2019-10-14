Hrithik Roshan's War Becomes 11th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, to Surpass Kabir Singh Soon
War has managed to earn Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days of its box office run. The film has displaced Uri: The Surgical Strike on the highest grossing Hindi films list.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.
War has just finished its second weekend at the box office, and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer has already become the 11th highest grossing Hindi film. Displacing Uri: The Surgical Strike, the action blockbuster has collected a total of Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days. And that box office number has already placed it ahead of several other all-time hit films.
War's box office run is far from over, so it's clear that the film will be smashing more records. While it has already taken the place of Vicky Kaushal's Uri on the highest grossing Hindi films list, it's heading for Kabir Singh's position next. The Shahid Kapoor film is on the 10th position on the list with a collection of Rs 278.25 crore.
#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019
#War emerges 11th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #KabirSingh... #Uri moves to the 12th position. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019
Besides becoming the 11th highest grossing Hindi film, the Siddharth Anand directorial is also now the fourth highest grossing film for the production house Yash Raj Films, after Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3. Sultan and Dhoom 3 are also on the the highest grossing Hindi films list.
#War biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]Weekend 2: ₹ 33.30 crTotal: ₹ 271.65 cr#India biz.⭐️ #War is #YashRaj’s fourth highest grossing film, after #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #Dhoom3. Nett BOC. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019
War has already broken several other box office records. Releasing on October 2, it became the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It was also the fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and had the highest opening weekend of 2019.
