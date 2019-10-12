Hrithik Roshan's War Dominates Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink at Box Office

The Sky is Pink was promoted at large scale as the actors of the film headed to events, reality shows and all other mediums to create a buzz around the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas even promoted the film on International talk shows like Today Show!, Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and ABC's The View, among others.

However, the promotions didn't transcend at the ticket window. The Shonali Bose directorial opened to a rather poor response at the box office. Box Office India reports, that the film earned Rs 2.50 crore nett (approx) on its opening day. The first day collections of the film are far lower than Jai Gangaajal, which was Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood film in 2016 but is much better than the last few releases of Farhan Akhtar, like The Fakir Of Venice, Lucknow Central and Rock On 2.

On the other hand, War in its second week is still the dominant film at the box office. The report states that the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is collecting better than the new release, The Sky Is Pink, in the high-end premium multiplexes.

War hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti and the film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film became the biggest box office opener to date by surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore).

So far, War has earned Rs 238.35 crore in its first nine days. Among the films released this year, War is hardly facing any competition from anywhere. Even superhits like Bharat and Kabir Singh are nowhere close to War in terms of money earned.

