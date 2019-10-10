Hrithik-Tiger's War Collects Rs 228 Cr, Bigg Boss 13 in Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban

The biggest Bollywood opener ever, fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and the highest opening weekend of 2019. With such records, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War seems unstoppable at the box office. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film has collected Rs 228.50 Cr in eight days.

Salman Khan's reality show "Bigg Boss" seems to be in big trouble. BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air. In his letter, the BJP legislator has alleged that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing".

Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the occasion of Navaratri is highly speculated and earlier a promo teasing Disha Vakani's return to the show as Dayaben was also unveiled by SAB TV on social media. Now, as per show preview reports, the episode premiering on October 10 will see Dayaben talking to Jethalal on the phone.

Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Marjaavaan released a new song on Thursday. The song titled, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani was released on the occasion of Bollywood veteran actor Rekha’s birthday, more as a tribute to the actress. The song features Nora Fatehi dancing in the reboot version of the song.

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on October 11 but the superstar is in no mood to celebrate his birthday this year. "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit," he says, humbly urging his wellwishers to pray for his good health.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together on screen for Sooryavanshi and filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared an image of the same, uniting of all the three actors from his cop universe. Taking to Instagram, the director shared the glimpse of the trio together in their respective characters.

