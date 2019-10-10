Hrithik-Tiger's War Collects Rs 228 Cr, Bigg Boss 13 in Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is unstoppable at the box office as the film has collected Rs 228.50 Cr in eight days. Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 seems to be in big trouble as BJP MLA writes to Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is unstoppable at the box office as the film has collected Rs 228.50 Cr in eight days. Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 seems to be in big trouble as BJP MLA writes to Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air.
The biggest Bollywood opener ever, fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year and the highest opening weekend of 2019. With such records, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War seems unstoppable at the box office. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film has collected Rs 228.50 Cr in eight days.
Read: War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
Salman Khan's reality show "Bigg Boss" seems to be in big trouble. BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air. In his letter, the BJP legislator has alleged that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing".
Read: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 10 Written Updates: Shehnaz Accuses Paras of Breaking Her Heart Twice
Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the occasion of Navaratri is highly speculated and earlier a promo teasing Disha Vakani's return to the show as Dayaben was also unveiled by SAB TV on social media. Now, as per show preview reports, the episode premiering on October 10 will see Dayaben talking to Jethalal on the phone.
Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt as She Says 'Tapu Ke Papa'
Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Marjaavaan released a new song on Thursday. The song titled, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani was released on the occasion of Bollywood veteran actor Rekha’s birthday, more as a tribute to the actress. The song features Nora Fatehi dancing in the reboot version of the song.
Read: Nora Fatehi’s Marjaavaan Song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani Dropped on Rekha’s Birthday as Tribute
Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on October 11 but the superstar is in no mood to celebrate his birthday this year. "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit," he says, humbly urging his wellwishers to pray for his good health.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wants No Fanfare on His Birthday
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Bihar Flood Relief
Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together on screen for Sooryavanshi and filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared an image of the same, uniting of all the three actors from his cop universe. Taking to Instagram, the director shared the glimpse of the trio together in their respective characters.
Read: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish