Hrithik Roshan Wept, Wanted To Quit Acting After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Hrithik Roshan's Bollywod debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain recently completed 20 years. In an interview, Rakesh Roshan revealed Hrithik's reaction to the overwhelming response for the movie back then.
Hrithik Roshan made his debut exactly two decades ago with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and stole the hearts of many and became a sensation overnight. The actor is also very well known for the spiffing dance skills and has a plate full of characters he has played and all of them are praise-worthy and given its own Hrithik touch to it.
Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best performances over the last twenty years...
Hrithik Roshan's Bollywod debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain recently completed 20 years. In a recent interview, his father and the movie's director Rakesh Roshan revealed that the actor was so overwhelmed with the response that he wept and wanted to quit acting.
Talking to the Quint in an interview, Rakesh shared, “I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”
The movie earned Hrithik immense fame and made him a star overnight. His good looks and green eyes even earned him the title of the Indian Greek god.
On the 20th year anniversary of his movie, the actor had taken to his Instagram to share a video. In an emotional note, he aptly described what he felt and how he has come a long way. A part of his note read, "...I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other."
Watch the post here:
View this post on Instagram
. I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako .
