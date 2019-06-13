Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik's Sister Sunaina Has Been Calling Kangana and Me to Apologise, Says Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel alleges that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder.

News18.com

June 13, 2019
Recent reports claimed that Sunaina Roshan, daughter of Rakesh Roshan and sister of Hrithik Roshan, suffers from bipolar disorder and is under medical observation. However, she dismissed the reports saying that she wasn't in the hospital, rather, she was partying with friends.

Now, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleges that Sunaina doesn't suffer from this condition.

It all started when Rangoli posted a picture on Twitter with Kangana, praising her sibling for standing by her side as she builds her house in Kullu. Commenting on the photo a user wrote, "Everyone loves their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What's new in it?"

Replying to the same, Rangoli stated that not everyone is nice to their sibling and cited Hrithik and Sunaina's example. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends when Hrithik and Kangana were close." (sic)

"When Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming. Day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. (sic)" she added.

As per reports, Sunaina was staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before she went back home to stay in the same building as her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. Talking about her health condition she reportedly told Pinkvilla, "I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home."

Sunaina also said that she doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder and wasn't under treatment for it. She said that being angry and short-tempered does not make one a patient of bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy.

However, with that, she hinted that all is not well in her life, though, something she had also referred to in a cryptic tweet on Sunday.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in 'Living Hell' Because of 'Certain' Family Issues

