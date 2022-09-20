Hruta Durgule: Having a Partner From the Industry Definitely Works for Me | Exclusive

Actor Hruta Durgule did not plan for 2022 to be different, but things just fell in place and it has been one of her best years so far. From making her big screen debut with Ananya and Timepass 3 to getting married to director Prateek Shah, it has been special.

The actor recently announced her third Marathi film Kanni and has bagged a web series as well. Hruta says, “After the pandemic, I have stopped planning. Everything that happened this year was unplanned and it all just fell in place. I have decided to just go with the flow and enjoy each phase.”

Talking about being married to a partner from the same industry, she adds, “It has definitely worked for me. In our world, we have weird shift timings, tight schedules and just ungodly hours. So, I don’t have to worry about explaining the whys and hows at home. My mother-in-law (Mugdha) is an actor too so she understands how the industry works.”

So, does that mean round the clock work discussions at home? “Not really, we do ask each other how the day was. But we don’t get into intricate details of the shoot etc. Prateek and I are aware of each other’s projects. But we don’t interfere with each other’s work. I do discuss a new project with him as he brings in a neutral view. Beyond this we don’t get all caught up with professional topics at home.”

And will the off screen husband-wife ever collaborate on a project? “When we decided to collaborate for life we also decided to not collaborate in reel life (laughs). But never say never, for now I am busy with a film and a web series. But by God’s grace if a good script comes in, we may do it, where Prateek will direct and I may act.”

Hruta was associated with television for nine years, and considers it her comfort zone. “Television made me a household name. It is my home ground but I want to explore beyond that now. TV gave me my first Marathi play and also my debut film. I can never choose a favourite between these three mediums. But now, I want to explore beyond television.”

She adds that television demands time and you have to commit to at least two years on one show. “I want to be able to experiment with my work as there is do much to explore with OTT platforms and films too.”

