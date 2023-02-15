Actor Shalin Bhanot has been making headlines for his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Despite the fact that he was behind a lot of controversial remarks, his fans continued to support him, making him among the top five finalists. Shalin Bhanot didn’t lift the trophy, but he surely gained a lot of love from his fans. The actor, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, met with director Prateek Shah and his wife, actress Hruta Durgule.

Prateek shared a selfie on the Instagram Story of himself along with Hruta and Shalin. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling ear to ear as director Radha Mohan clicked the photo. Hruta can be seen in a printed dress while Prateek donned a beige check shirt. On the other hand, Shalin went for a whitett-shirt and denim jacket. Prateek added stickers that read, “Big Brother” and “Welcome Back".

He embedded a text on the picture that said, “4 months and 48 hours later.”

The couple often share pictures which create a stir on social media. Before their meeting with Shalin, they were on date night celebrating their Valentine’s Day. Prateek Shah shared a photo of Hruta on his stories while they were enjoying their meal.

Hruta also added an Instagram story that showed Prateek focused on his food.

After exiting the TV reality show, Shalin Bhanot got to know that his former wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur is engaged to Nikhil Patel. Reacting to the news, Shalin said, “I don’t know anything. So, I won’t be able to comment on it. I have just stepped out. This is news to me, besides the one sentence that Salman Khan sir said on one of the weekend episodes. All I want to say is that God bless her.”

On the professional front, Hruta Durgule is known for Timepass 3, Ananya, Phulpakharu and Man Udu Udu Zhala. On the other hand, Prateek Shah has directed several acclaimed projects including Sadda Haq, Ek Deewana Tha, Manmohini and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shalin Bhanot was inside the Bigg Boss house for more than four months and as per reports, he has now bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show titled Beqaboo.

