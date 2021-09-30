Hruta Durgule Starts Her Transformation Journey, Shares Workout Video

Marathi TV and film actress Hruta Durgule, today, shared a video on her official Instagram in which she can be seen working out at home. It can be seen through the clip that the actress has started her weight loss journey. Nowadays it has become difficult for many to take care of their health or follow an exercise routine due to the fast paced life and busy schedules. However, most of the actors and actresses take out time from their busy schedules to hit the gym. Now, Hruta has started her weight loss routine.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CUbXTY1o5Kw/?utm_medium= copy_link

Since it is a part of their job the actors need to pay close attention to their fitness and looks. These artists work very hard to stay fit by dieting and exercising day in and day out. All the artists whether they belong to Hindi, Marathi or any other industry are obsessed with fitness these days.

Marathi actresses Sonali Kulkarni and Amruta Khanvilkar are some of the actresses who are using various ways to keep themselves fit and sharing workout videos with their fans. Now Hruta too has shared a work out video.

In the caption of the video the actress wrote that she started her transformation journey a month ago. She has lost 3 inches with the help of the right nutrition, she mentioned in the caption. The video shared by the actress is from the first day of her workout regimen.

In just a few hours Hruta’s post has received more than 69, 000 likes and a number of comments where the fans are encouraging and supporting her. Since this is a transformation journey people are eager to know about its final results.

The actress has won people’s hearts with her work in the Marathi television industry. The actress made her debut with Durva in 2013. She gained fame for playing Vaidehi in TV series Phulpakharu.

