Hruta Durgule to Appear on Thipkyanchi Rangoli For Promotion of Her Debut Movie

Marathi actress Hruta Durgule is currently busy with the promotions of her big screen debut film Ananya. The actress will be seen in a special episode of television serial Tipkyanchi Rangoli on Star Pravah to promote her debut movie Ananya. The grand episode of the series will be aired on July 17, Sunday. On this occasion, two popular small screen characters Deepu and Appu from Man Udu Udu Zhala will be seen together. So the fans are very excited.

Recently, the Marathi serials official page released a picture of the upcoming grand episode on Instagram. Viewers are quite excited. One of them wrote, “I was already excited for TR and Hruta mam is coming. So So excited now.” Others also followed the trend and showed their excitement.

On the professional front, Hruta made her television debut with the Marathi series Durva. The show was produced by Nitin Vaidya and Ninad Vaidya under the banner Dashami Creations. The series aired on Star Pravah.

Meanwhile, she is portraying the role of Deepika Deshpande in the show Man Udu Udu Zhala. It is a Marathi language romantic series that airs on Zee Marathi. It is directed by Mandar Devsthali and produced by Sandeep Jadhav under the banner of Ekasmai creations.

Apart from this, she is all set to mark her Marathi movie debut with Rajkumar Jadhav’s directorial Ananya. The film features Suvrat Joshi, Yogesh Soman, Sunil Abhayankar, Chetan Chitnis and Renuka Daftardar. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 22. Hruta also has Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3 in the pipeline.

