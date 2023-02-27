Marathi actress Hruta Durgule has won a million hearts with her shows, including Phulpakharu, Durva, and Man Udu Udu Zhala, along with her films like Timepass 3, and Ananya. The actress has created a huge fan base with her charm and acting prowess.

However, Hruta Durgule has now become a household name after appearing in the serial Phulpakharu, which aired on Zee Yuva. Recently, Zee Talkies held an award ceremony titled Who is Maharashtra’s Favorite? At the event, Hruta Durgule was announced as the Popular Face Of The Year. Sharing this good news with the fans, the actress dropped a picture from the award function, which is currently going viral. In the photo, the 29 -year-old is seen slaying in a sky-blue lehenga. She wore a sleeveless sequined blouse with a floral printed skirt and paired it with a ruffled dupatta. She chose minimal makeup, kept her wavy tresses open and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and a matching bangle.

Sharing the photo the actress wrote, “They say everything that glitters is not gold well sometimes it is.” She also used hashtags like mfk, zee talkies, popular face of the year, grateful, blessed, and happy.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hruta Durgule (@hruta12)

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and you should be proud of all that you have accomplished. Your success is an inspiration to many, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Keep shining bright!” While another one wrote, “Congratulations” and many showered red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the professional front, after her movie Timepass 3 directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Meghana Jadhav. The actress will now be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Kanni. The movie is directed by Sameer Joshi and stars Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut in the lead roles. Along with Shubhankar Tawde, Rishi Manohar, and Vallari Viraj will be seen playing the supporting roles. The film is slated to release in 2023. However, the makers have not finalized the release date yet.

