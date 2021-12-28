Hruta Durgule Wishes Fiance Prateek Shah a Happy Birthday

Actress Hruta Durgule plays the female lead in the Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhalam. A few months back, she had annoucned her relationship with director Prateek Shah. He keeps posting pictures in romantic poses and according to reports the two had an engagement ceremony on December 24. Now, Hruta Durgule has again taken to Instagram to wish a very happy birthday to her fiance.

“Happiest Birthday Mr. Shah. Wishing you all the love , happiness , luck and positivity.Let your charm grow wherever you go !! And never ever let your smile fade away.Love And Only Love For you.Your cheerleader for life,” Durgule wrote in her post. The birthday was on December 27.

In the comments section of the post, fans of both Hruta Durgul and Prateek Shah are showering them with love. In the photo, Prateek is seen kissing Hruta on her cheek. He is clad in a white kurta while she is in a crimson saree. You can see the post here:

Hruta and Prateek had been dropping hints about their relationship for a long time on social media. After they went official about it, the couple also dropped hints about their upcoming engagement. And now, it seems like the two are heading towards a happy ending with a wedding likely in the near future.

Hruta Durgule, who studied advertising before venturing into the world of television, came to the fore in the series Durva. Right now, she is playing the role of Deepika on Man Udu Udu Zhalam.

Prateek has directed many shows such as Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Ek Diwana Tha, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.