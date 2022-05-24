Hruta Durgule's First Look From Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3 Goes Viral

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates for director Ravi Jadhav’s upcoming project, 3. The movie stars Man Udu Udu Zhala fame Hruta Durgule as the female lead alongside actor Prathamesh Parab. The movie is the third instalment of Ravi’s successful franchise Timepass 1 and Timepass 2, which were huge successes. The plot of the franchise, written by Priyadarshan Jadhav, captivated the hearts of both young people and seniors alike.

Now, according to the latest industry chatter, a picture has been making the rounds on the internet that is thought to be Hruta’s appearance in the film. Despite there being no update or confirmation from the makers, fans are excited to witness the reported first look of the film. In the pictures, Hruta can be seen in the avatar of a girl next door.

Last year, actor-writer Priyadarshan Jadhav released the first page of their screenplay, revealing the film’s relation to the Timepass 3 series. To keep up the excitement, director Ravi also shared some BTS pictures from the sets.

Apart from Timepass 3, Ravi is also stepping into the world of movie production with his much-anticipated Marathi film Ananya. Interestingly, Ananya will also mark Hruta’s debut in Marathi films. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 15. The makers earlier locked June 10 to be the release date of the film. However, due to slight changes in the schedule, the movie is now all set to entertain the audience only five days later than the original date.

Pratap Phad, who wrote and directed the award-winning play Ananya, joined hands with Ravi in the film to tell the same narrative.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Hruta is currently enjoying her honeymoon with her husband Prateek Shah in Istanbul. The two got married on May 18 after dating for a while.

