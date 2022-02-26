Hruta Durgule's Romantic Post on 2 Months of Her Engagement With Prateek Shah

Tv actor Hruta Durgule got engaged to director Prateek Shah in December. It’s been two months since her engagement today, and on this occasion, she has shared a special post on her Instagram handle. The actor has shared a beautiful picture of hers with Prateek.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption “Happy 2 Months". Fans and other celebrities are pouring in wishes for the gorgeous couple in the comment section of this post. Actor Rasika Sunil has commented on the post saying “Cute". One of the users said, “Was waiting For #hruteek post!!!", another user commented “Beautiful couple".

A third user wrote “Most wonderful couple in the world". While Hruta is popular on Tv, Prateek is a director who has helmed many well-known Hindishoes, including Beyhad 2, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Deewana Tha and many more. Hruta shared a picture in which she was accompanied by Prateek to make their relationship public. This announcement came as a pleasant surprise to the fans.

Advertisement

Several photos and videos of Hruta and Prateek’s engagement went viral on social media. Hruta is currently working on the show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which airs on Zee Marathi. The show has become very popular in a short span.

Hruta is at the peak of her popularity right now. The actor has created a huge fan base for herself and is the celebrity crush of so many people in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.