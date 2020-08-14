Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 Promo Pic Leaked on Social Media?

Amid reports doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 14 promo may launch on August 15, a picture probably from the upcoming promo of the reality show has been shared on social media. An Instagram page with the name 'Bigg Boss Lover & Khabri' has shared a picture featuring the reality show's host superstar Salman Khan.

In the picture shared by Bigg Boss Lover & Khabri, Salman is seen in the living area with a mop, cleaning the floor. The superstar is seen sporting black full sleeves t-shirt and blue denim.

Recently, a teaser was launched on August 9. In the clip, Salman can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Salman can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn 'the scene' as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14.

The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the teaser, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

Meanwhile, in the previous season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and Asim Riaz came out as runner-up.