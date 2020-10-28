Hubert Point-Du Jour, Maryann Plunkett Join Peacock Series 'Dr Death'

Los Angeles: Actors Hubert Point-Du Jour and Maryann Plunkett are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Dr Death”. The duo joins Joshua Jackson, who is set to play the title role in the project, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. While Point-Du Jour is best known for drama miniseries “The Good Lord Bird” and Maryann Plunkett recently played Joanne Rogers, pianist and wife to Tom Hanks’ Fred Rogers in biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on the iconic TV presenter.

“Dr Death” follows the true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a neurosurgeon, whose malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him.

Point-Du Jour will play the OR nurse at Dallas Medical Center who first brings Duntsch’s disastrous surgical misadventures to Henderson and Kirby’s attention. Plunkett portrays a patient whose botched surgery became the foundation of the criminal case against Duntsch.

Duntsch was accused of maiming four patients and killing two more, and was found guilty of maiming one and sentenced to life in prison in 2017. The show comes from Universal Content Productions.

Patrick Macmanus will executive produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Jennifer Morrison and So Yong Kim will also direct episodes of the series.