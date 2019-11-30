Hud Hud Dabangg Controversy: Choreographer Shabina Khan Says 'There’s Nothing Disrespectful'

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Dabangg 3 is once again in controversy after the title track of the film Hud Hud Dabangg was seen portraying sadhus and sages dancing with guitar in their hands at banks of a river as Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) enters the frame. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has received a letter from Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a Hindu organisation, demanding the removal of the scene and to deny a censor certificate to Dabangg 3 if it is not removed. Amid controversy, choreographer of the Hud Hud Dabangg song Shabina Khan has voiced her opinion saying that sadhus dancing with guitars in the song are "not real sadhus."

A report by The Times of India mentioned Shabina saying, "The song features sadhus dancing with guitars. Now, these are not real sadhus! These are dancers in a sadhu get-up performing choreographed steps. We shot the song in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. There were a few sadhus who had just gathered to see the shoot. You can see them standing in the background in the song."

She further said that there is nothing objectionable about the song and also gave a few examples from the films released in the past where actors have dressed up as sadhus.

She said in the song "Chal Sanyasi Mandir Mein" from Hema Malini and Manoj Kumar starrer Sanyasi, Hema Malini was seen teasing a sanyasi. Similarly, actress Mumtaz dressed as a sadhu dancing opposite Rajesh Khanna in the song “Gore Rang Pe” from the film Roti.

"I think there is nothing disrespectful in the choreography of the song Hud Hud Dabangg. If people scrutinise each and every move like this then how will we make movies?” Shabina Khan told the daily.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia and Kannada star Sudeep. The film is scheduled to release on December 20.

