Huge Celebration Outside Mannat As Shah Rukh Khan Returns Home with Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of a Mumbai jail on Saturday, two days after his bail was granted in the drugs-on-cruise case. The 23-year-old spent one more night in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. SRK’s cavalcade was seen leaving for Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan early on Saturday. The actor’s bodyguard Ravi Singh, who escorted Aryan out of jail, was completely mobbed by the actor’s fans and media personnel.

Aryan stepped out of jail shortly after 11 am. Immediately after walking out of prison, he entered a waiting car and drove straight to his house Mannat in Bandra where the entire convoy was mobbed by the fans who had been waiting outside the house. Security has been beefed up outside the house with cops also putting up some barricades to control the fans who have come in large numbers to support their favourite star.

Since morning, fans were crowding outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat with “Welcome Home, Aryan" and “Stay Strong Prince Aryan" posters. Some of these fans have been waiting from the night before. The jubilant fans who had gathered outside his residence started bursting fire crackers amid screams of “Welcome prince”. Many of them were seen emulating Khan’s distinctive hairstyle and clothes, dancing to songs from SRK’s films.

Apart from the fans, there was a pandit who was seen waiting right outside the house and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. Some of the fans were even seen playing the dhol and dancing around like there’s no tomorrow. A few fans have been waiting with bated breath, expecting SRK to make an appearance. A few members of SRK’s extended family were spotted in the balcony waiting for Aryan to reach home.

Ahead of Aryan’s homecoming, Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam was seen standing on a balcony and waving at the media and fans gathered outside the bungalow on Friday. He was joined by a friend. He continued to wave until his nanny took him back inside. The house help were also seen putting up lights during the day and decorating the palatial house for the homecoming of Aryan Khan and Diwali celebrations.

