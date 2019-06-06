Hugh Grant is Grateful that his Romantic Comedy Days are Far Behind Him Now

Hugh Grant is kind of happy that he has “gotten too old and ugly and fat” to do romantic comedies anymore.

Best known for starring candy-floss, mushy dramas like Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, About a Boy, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, the 58-year-old actor says now that he has done plenty of other roles over the years, he doesn’t hate himself as much for his career choices as he used to earlier.

“Most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face—one or two are shockers, but on the whole I can look them in the face and people like them. And I am a big believer that our job is to entertain. It's not to practice some weird, quasi-religious experience," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I see us as craftsmen along with the guy who does the lights and the guy who edits and the guy who pushes the dolly," he adds. "Because if it's not that, I think it's a bit masturbatory,” he added.

Admitting that he should have made braver choices while he still could, he said, “Every decision I ever made was probably wrong. After Four Weddings, the world was my oyster. I should've made interesting decisions and done different stuff. Instead, I repeated myself almost identically about 17 times in a row."

"Most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face — one or two are shockers." #AVeryEnglishScandal star Hugh Grant recalls his rom-com leading man status and how he’s learned to appreciate it https://t.co/qbsym7TMYq pic.twitter.com/j3qlNLjifD — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 5, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more.