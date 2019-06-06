Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hugh Grant is Grateful that his Romantic Comedy Days are Far Behind Him Now

Hugh Grant says that as an actor his job is to entertain and not to practice “some weird, quasi-religious experience”.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hugh Grant is Grateful that his Romantic Comedy Days are Far Behind Him Now
Image: Instagram/Hugh Grant
Loading...

Hugh Grant is kind of happy that he has “gotten too old and ugly and fat” to do romantic comedies anymore.

Best known for starring candy-floss, mushy dramas like Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, About a Boy, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, the 58-year-old actor says now that he has done plenty of other roles over the years, he doesn’t hate himself as much for his career choices as he used to earlier.

“Most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face—one or two are shockers, but on the whole I can look them in the face and people like them. And I am a big believer that our job is to entertain. It's not to practice some weird, quasi-religious experience," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I see us as craftsmen along with the guy who does the lights and the guy who edits and the guy who pushes the dolly," he adds. "Because if it's not that, I think it's a bit masturbatory,” he added.

Admitting that he should have made braver choices while he still could, he said, “Every decision I ever made was probably wrong. After Four Weddings, the world was my oyster. I should've made interesting decisions and done different stuff. Instead, I repeated myself almost identically about 17 times in a row."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram