Hugh Jackman Blows Candle On Cupcake To Celebrate Deadpool 3 Co-star Ryan Reynold’s Birthday; Watch

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The Adam Project actor’s fans have flooded social media with wishes to make the day special for their favourite star. However, one of the most special wishes came from his Deadpool 3 co-star and close friend Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine actor took to his social media handles to post a clip dedicated to the birthday boy.

In the video, Hugh is seen holding a cupcake in his hand and humming the happy birthday song. He is seen lighting up a candle which he fixed on the cupcake, and blowing it afterwards to make a birthday wish for Ryan. He is seen seated on the ground in front of some portraits and sketches of Ryan Reynolds (as if he were present for the birthday celebration). Looking at the camera, Hugh sends a birthday message for Ryan. He said, “Ryan, I’m making a wish, and it is your birthday present. All I want to say is, this is the best thing what I do, and what I do isn’t very nice.” (leaving the camera holding person bursting into laughter)

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to sentd birthday wishes to Ryan. They also loved the way Hugh wished him.

One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ryan!” a second comment reads, “Best actor friendships ever❤️❤️,” another commented, “Hugh didn’t disappoint , I expected something like that.”

A third social media user commented, “You are the best, Hugh 👏.”

Earlier, post the D23 Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got the most exciting news from everyone’s favourite Merc with a mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Firstly, the gun-slinging anti-hero announced a release date for Deadpool 3 before the big reveal – Hugh Jackman – will be joining Reynolds in the new film while reprising his role as the iconic titanium-clawed Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman previously starred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine where Reynolds played Weapon XI as part of Team X. Reynolds had made the announcement of the two reuniting in a viral video on Twitter where he asked Jackman, “Hey, Hugh. You wanna play Wolverine one more time?” To which Jackman replies, “Yeah. Sure, Ryan.” The Deadpool actor reveals in the Forbes interview that he had been sitting on the teaser video and subsequent explainer content for weeks. “I’m thrilled and I’ve been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of those moments where you’re hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you’re messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that.”

Exactly how Wolverine will return remains to be seen, but considering the MCU’s growing exploration of the Multiverse, fans think the character’s return will be through multiversal shenanigans. Plot details for the film have been kept tightly under wraps, typical Marvel style. Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return to work on the project with Free Guy’s Shawn Levy helming the piece.

