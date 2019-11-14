Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title by Poking Fun at Ryan Reynold, Watch Video
After singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh JAckman took this opportunity to poke fun at his friend Ryan Reynold continuing their fun social media banter.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds who share a close bond, keep taking friendly jibes at one another on social media. More recently, after singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive, the Wolverine actor took this opportunity to poke fun at Reynold.
Continuing their hilarious ‘feud’, Hugh shared a video clip on Instagram. The clip begins with Jackman “accidentally” dropping the 2008 issue of People magazine when he was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive. Seeing the cover, Reynold says that even he has a copy somewhere. “Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll,” Reynold adds.
Jackman can finally be seen happily flaunting his issue to the camera.
“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group,” Jackman captioned his Instagram video. “99 percent of the time, PEOPLE Magazine get[s] it right. Such as Blake (Shelton), DJ (Dwayne Johnson), etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1 percent. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh,” captioned Jackman to the video.
Reynold, who was last seen in the mystery action film ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by the People magazine in 2010. Watch the hilarious clip below:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900
- Chrissy Teigen Hyping Up John Legend Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' Is Literal Couple Goals
- IAF Rafale Fighter Jet: What Makes Dassault-Made Plane So Important for India
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Calls Sidharth 'Kaamchor' and 'Magarmach', Twitterati Divide in Support