Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds who share a close bond, keep taking friendly jibes at one another on social media. More recently, after singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive, the Wolverine actor took this opportunity to poke fun at Reynold.

Continuing their hilarious ‘feud’, Hugh shared a video clip on Instagram. The clip begins with Jackman “accidentally” dropping the 2008 issue of People magazine when he was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive. Seeing the cover, Reynold says that even he has a copy somewhere. “Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll,” Reynold adds.

Jackman can finally be seen happily flaunting his issue to the camera.

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group,” Jackman captioned his Instagram video. “99 percent of the time, PEOPLE Magazine get[s] it right. Such as Blake (Shelton), DJ (Dwayne Johnson), etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1 percent. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh,” captioned Jackman to the video.

Reynold, who was last seen in the mystery action film ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by the People magazine in 2010. Watch the hilarious clip below:

