Hugh Jackman Goes Wolverine for Fan on Last Day of His Musical Tour

Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents. The actor has worked on his singing career as well.

Following the release of his recent musical, The Greatest Showman, Jackman kick-started a tour going through Europe, America, and Oceana. The tour titled, 'The Man. The Music. The Show' came to an end in October.

Nevertheless, the energetic Hugh Jackman made sure that he made a fan's day at the last concert. The fan requested Jackman to take a selfie with him as The Wolverine. His response has now gone viral on Twitter.

Hugh Jackman is a cool dude. pic.twitter.com/D8qgYjbak3 — Abdullah Al Zadjali (@Zadjali_OIIIIIO) October 21, 2019

My favorite shot from the Kansas City show! He was incredible and Wolverine was in full force!@JackmansLanding @RealHughJackman @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/3kOwWOFewe — marsha emmot (@MarshaEmmot) October 22, 2019

The tour marked Hugh Jackman's first musical tour inspired by one of his films. Apart from that, he has been performing in plays and musicals since 1994. Even though he is credited as an actor, singer, and producer, he also enjoys dancing while singing on his concert tours.

Following this, Hugh Jackman is occupied with shooting for his next film, a science fiction thriller titled Reminiscence. He will also be performing in a broadway musical titled The Music Man in 2020.

