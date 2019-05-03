Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hugh Jackman Helped Nicole Kidman Heal After Divorce with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise called it quits in 2001 after 10 years of marriage.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hugh Jackman Helped Nicole Kidman Heal After Divorce with Tom Cruise
A still poster of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Loading...
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman says actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness helped her heal after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise.

In an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Kidman opened up about her divorce from Cruise, reports usmagazine.com. "When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing," Kidman said.

"They were some of my best friends through that period," added the actress, who is busy with the second season of Big Little Lies. The show is aired in India on Star World.

Kidman and Cruise called it quits in 2001 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share two adopted children: Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24. The Aquaman actress has since moved on with husband and singer Keith Urban, whom she wed in 2006.

"The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye'. It just keeps you connected," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram