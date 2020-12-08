Hugh Jackman is One of Us When it Comes to Virtual Meetings in Work From Home Era

He might be a renowned Hollywood star, but Australian actor Hugh Jackman is just one of us when it comes to online video calls. The Wolverine actor shared a relatable video on his Instagram handle on Monday, giving us a glimpse into how he was handling a virtual meeting.

In the video, Hugh is seen repeatedly asking 'Can You Hear Me Now' over a video call. The 52-year-old actor and entrepreneur is seen sporting a blue collared shirt as he asks the question that one often raises while working from home. The clip shows the star asking the other person if they can hear him alright. “Do you hear me okay?" we can hear some noise coming from the other side of the call, as Hugh pauses, anticipating a reaction. And for the third time, Hugh acts as if he got an affirmative response and smilingly says, "You hear me okay.... Okay good."

The video has received 3,88,033 views as the Bad Education actor captioned the post, "Working from home ... Do you ask this question as often as I do? #CanYouHearMeNow." Netizens and fans of the actor commented how they too faced such situations. As one user commented, “Ohh i know this very well , matehappens more than i like to admit.” Another user said, “Zoom meetings be like that sometimes.” While one fan commented, “I can relate sooo well.”

Hugh’s post also resonated with a teacher who commented, “That question as well as, can you see my screen? #teacherstruggles.”

The actor has definitely become a part of the work from home community that came into force due to the coronavirus pandemic this year. Founder of Laughing Man coffee, Hugh has probably summarised the work from home scenario that the year 2020 has presented us with. Many people who have to engage in virtual meetings often go through technical glitches.