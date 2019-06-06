Hugh Jackman Reveals He Nearly Got Sacked as Wolverine From X-Men

Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix starring Sophie Turner that released to mixed reviews does not include Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Jackman had been a huge part of each non-Deadpool entry to the franchise since the original X-Men movie, till James Mangold’s 2017 movie, following which he hung up his boots for the character.

Notably, Jackman and Wolverine go hand-in-hand. The role which catapulted Jackman to superstardom status, now turns out, could have slipped from his fingers very early on. Apparently, Jackman aka Logan almost got fired from playing Wolverine, at a point in time.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Jackman revealed about him nearly being fired from playing Wolverine elaborating that taking on a character as like Wolverine for his first big Hollywood role nearly broke him.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the actor said, "I was told that things weren't really working out as they hoped. I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie - the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person."

The actor further added, "She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, 'Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct... you've got this.' To me that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don't fully believe in yourself."

In fact, for the unversed, Wolverine was not a role that Jackman was even supposed to essay in the first place. The role was given to Dougray Scott who dropped out to do Mission: Impossible 2.

But thanks to Mrs Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman would go on to play Wolverine for 13 years, before retiring from the role in 2017 with Logan.

Follow @News18Movies for more