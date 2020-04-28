MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hugh Jackman Says COVID-19 Has Had a 'Devastating' Effect on Broadway

(Photo: Reuters)

(Photo: Reuters)

Actor Hugh Jackman, who has won two Tonys and hosted Broadway's biggest night four times, noted that 16 productions were supposed to open in time for 2020 Tony eligibility before COVID-19 outbreak.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Hugh Jackman says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a "devastating" impact on Broadway. "What most people don't understand is that it probably (takes) seven years to get to their first preview," variety.com quoted Jackman as saying.

"I know what it takes to get a musical up and running and going, the amount of work that goes into it. It's just devastating," he added.

Jackman, who has won two Tonys and hosted Broadway's biggest night four times, noted that 16 productions were supposed to open in time for 2020 Tony eligibility before COVID-19 outbreak. The Tonys have been officially postponed.

The Wolverine star is on board to act in The Music Man. They plan to start rehearsals soon. "I speak with (producer) Scott Rudin every other day and we're due to start rehearsals on June 29 and that hasn't changed," Jackman said in an episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket.

"Our first preview is September 15. But of course, we'll have to see what happens. But at present, that's still the plan," he added.

Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are following stay-at-home orders at their apartment in New York with their children. They are spending their time doing jigsaw puzzles and experimenting in the kitchen. Jackman said that he made low-carb bread.

"(It) sounds really bad, right? It sounds like what's the point?. And I have tried it a couple of times when I've been on Wolverine diet. But I had someone in my house who's like, 'I'm trying to eat less carbs.' I'm like, okay, let's have a look. And I found this thing and it was actually yummy," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres