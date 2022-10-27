Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds Was Shocked Logan Actor Wanted To Return As Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman has finally opened up about his return as the Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The actor, who hang his X-Men boots in 2107 with the release of Logan, announced his return to the superhero franchise a few weeks ago and left fans thrilled. What makes his return extra special is that the character will now debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While fans wait for more details about his role in Deadpool 3 to emerge, the Aussie actor revealed that he shared his decision to return to the X-Men character with Ryan Reynolds in August this year. And the Deadpool actor was reportedly shocked by the decision for he had been trying to convince Hugh Jackman to make a comeback for years now but eventually gave up.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

“I think, actually, he’d given up,” Jackman told Variety. “I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this,’” he added, revealing that Reynolds had coincidentally arranged for a meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. With Jackson on board, Reynolds had happier news to present to Marvel.

“I’ve always been blown away by the full spectrum of his talent. He came onto this scene and entered the zeitgeist as this hyper-masculine superhero character but also he’s shooting musicals and he’s portraying these intense vulnerable characters in all kinds of films in all kinds of budgets for all kinds of audiences,” Reynolds told the publication about Jackman.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While it is unclear how Deadpool will bring Wolverine back to life and introduce both the iconic X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are just happy with the fact that Wolverine and Deadpool will be seen together in the MCU.

Deadpool 3 featuring the Wolverine is slated to release on September 6, 2024.

Read all the Latest Movies News here