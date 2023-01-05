Did Hugh Jackman Just Reveal The Title of Ryan Reynolds Co-starrer Deadpool 3? Deets Inside

MCU fans were super excited to know that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is getting back, and that too in a Deadpool movie. As the actor will be joining the forces with Ryan Reynolds, this Wolverine-Deadpool team-up took a long time in the making. Since the title of the upcoming Deadpool movie has not been announced, Hugh Jackman took to social media to talk about his frenemy Ryan Reynolds.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Hugh Jackman expressed his thoughts on Ryan Reynolds’ movie Spirited and jokingly asked the Academy to refrain from further boosting the Deadpool actor’s ego with a nomination.

He says, “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable” as they both will start the shooting this year. Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman accidentally revealed the title of the upcoming Deadpool movie. He says, “I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool [“Deadpool 3″]. And trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem”.

Hugh Jackman expressed his regards and praised Ryan Reynolds’ holiday movie Spirited on a video shared on Twitter. “I loved ‘Spirited.’ It’s a great movie, the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]”, said the Wolverine actor. In the end of the video, the actor closed by recapping everything he said and pleaded with the Academy. He said, “Please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way.”

Taking to the captions, Jackman wrote, “But don’t get me wrong …"

As MCU fans would know, Deadpool and Wolverine have had a long superhero history in the comics. Ryan Reynolds also featured in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which was the first X-Men spinoff to focus on Hugh Jackman’s character of Wolverine. Being one of the fan-favorite characters, both the actors will begin filming and might just break MCU records as the movie is slated for a 2024 release.

